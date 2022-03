LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points as San Francisco beat BYU 75-63 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament. Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and six rebounds for the Dons (24-8), who advance to play No. 1 Gonzaga in the semifinals on Monday night. Alex Barcello had 18 points for the Cougars (22-10).