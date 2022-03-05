Suzuki scores winner, leads Canadiens past Oilers 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored the game-winner and added two assists and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2. Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Artturi Lehkonen and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Canadiens (15-34-7), who have won seven of their last eight games. Chris Wideman chipped in two assists and goalie Sam Montembeault made 28 saves. Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (30-22-4), who have dropped two straight. Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.