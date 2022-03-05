Usher leads Georgia Tech over BC 82-78 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Georgia Tech defeated Boston College 82-78 in overtime after losing a 15-point second-half lead. The Yellow Jackets didn’t make it easy on themselves, making just 4 of 8 free throws in overtime, but Michael Devoe finally clinched it by sinking the second of two attempts after his rebound on BC’s potential game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left. Georgia Tech ended a four-game losing streak, in which three games were decided by four points or less. Usher had six points in overtime. Jaeden Zackery scored 19 points to lead Boston College, which will take a three-game losing streak into the ACC tournament that begins Tuesday in New York.