Wahlstrom, Nelson lead Islanders past Blues, 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom and Brock Nelson each scored and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1. Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves, including 14 in the third period, as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington recorded 18 saves, but the Blues fell for the second straight game despite a late push. Thomas scored at 17:08 of the third period. Blues coach Craig Berube then pulled Binnington in favor of an extra attacker with over three minutes remaining in the game but they couldn’t get the puck past Sorokin.