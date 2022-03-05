West Virginia beats TCU to end seven-game losing streak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 21 points and West Virginia’s veterans came through to beat TCU 70-64 on the Mountaineers’ senior day and regular-season finale to snap a seven-game losing streak. Sherman was 9-of 17-shooting with three 3-pointers and another fifth-year player, Malik Curry, added 10 points for the Mountaineers. Senior Sean McNeil scored 10 points, including the clinching free throws, as did sophomore Jalen Bridges. Mike Miles Jr. scored 17 points and Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy 12 each for TCU, which took a punch to its NCAA Tournament resume by losing to a last-place Mountaineers squad