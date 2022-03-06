Skip to Content
Bogdanovic hits 11 3-pointers as Jazz defeat Thunder 116-103

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers and scored 35 points to help the Utah Jazz defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-103. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points and 10 assists and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz. Utah bounced back from a 124-90 loss to New Orleans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City starters Josh Giddey and Lu Dort were out with injuries. 

