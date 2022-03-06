De Bruyne, Mahrez lead City to 4-1 win over United in derby

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice to allow Manchester City to outclass Manchester United for the second time this season, winning the derby 4-1. For City, a six-point lead was restored at the top of the Premier League over Liverpool. For United, the fourth Champions League spot has been surrendered for now after Arsenal won 3-2 at Watford. United’s only goal came when De Bruyne’s opener was canceled out by Jadon Sancho before City took complete control. Taking into account the two league games between the neighbors this season, City has outscored United 6-1.