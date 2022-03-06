Kreider scores 2 to lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1. Mike Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 45 shots. Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 18 saves. Kreider is tied for second in the NHL with 38 goals, including a league-leading 19 on the power play.