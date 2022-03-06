McKennie to miss rest of Juventus season, Allegri says

By The Associated Press

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the rest of the club’s season. The 23-year-old from Fort Lewis, Washington, broke two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match at Spain’s Villarreal on Feb. 22 when Pervis Estupiñán made a two-leg, sweeping sliding tackle. Juventus originally projected McKennie’s recovery time at eight weeks. “The season is over for Weston because of his injury,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said. Juventus closes the Serie A season on May 21 at Fiorentina. McKennie will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers.