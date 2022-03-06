MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players resumed negotiations, five days after Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled opening day on March 31. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword arrived at the midtown Manhattan office of the players’ association shortly before noon for the first face-to-face session since talks broke off Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage had become its second-longest and was in its 95th day. The sides remained far apart on the key issues of luxury tax, minimum salary and the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players.