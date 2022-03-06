Ron Harper Jr. scores 15, Rutgers holds off Penn State 59-58

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Senior Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 1:41 to play as Rutgers edged Penn State 59-58 after blowing a 15-point second-half lead on Sunday. Caleb McConnell added two more free throws with 31.4 seconds left and Geo Baker made one to give the Scarlet Knights a 59-55 lead with 17 seconds to play. Sam Sessoms closed the lead to 59-58 with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play. Sessoms had a chance to win the game after Paul Mulcahy threw away an inbounds pass but his final 3-pointer missed.