Ryan Brehm wins Puerto Rico Open in make-or-break start

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Needing to win or finish solo second to retain PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm went out Sunday and ran away with the Puerto Rico Open for his first tour title. With wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, Brehm birdied five of the first 11 holes at windy and rainy Grande Reserve and beat Max McGreevy by six strokes. Brehm shot a 5-under 67 to finish at 20-under 268 in the make-or-break final start on a minor medical extension. He got the one-tournament extension after he had to withdraw from the Zuruch Classic last year because of COVID-19. Brehm received a two-year exemption and a spot in the PGA Championship, but will not be exempt for the Masters. McGreevy closed with a 69.