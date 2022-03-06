Skip to Content
Saint-Etienne out of relegation zone with 1-0 win over Metz

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Denis Bouanga helped Saint-Etienne move out of the relegation zone by scoring in the 1-0 win over Metz in the French league on Sunday. Both Saint-Etienne and Metz were level on points with bottom side Bordeaux before kickoff. Saint-Etienne’s form has improved under new manager Pascal Dupraz, racking up 13 points from the last six games. Dupraz replaced Claude Puel as Saint-Etienne coach in December in a bid to avoid relegation. Saint-Etienne was in last place before Dupraz’s appointment. It is one of the most prestigious clubs in France, winning 10 French league titles, joint most with Marseille.  

