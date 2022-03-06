Smith 35 points as No. 5 Baylor women clinch Big 12 outright

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds in her senior day game for fifth-ranked Baylor, and the Bears clinched the outright Big 12 title. The Bears beat Texas Tech 82-57 in the regular-season finale. The 25-5 Bears were already guaranteed at least a share of their 12th consecutive Big 12 title and 13th overall. Bryn Gerlich had 12 points for 11-18 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders didn’t have more points as a team than Smith by herself until after halftime. It was the 21st double-double this season for Smith, and 49th in her career.