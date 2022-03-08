AP source: Titans agree to extension with Pro Bowler Landry

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on an extension with Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III. The Titans declined to use the franchise tag on Landry earlier Tuesday before the NFL deadline. But a deal was reached Tuesday night. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on terms of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Landry reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed. He just posted a career-high 12 sacks and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.