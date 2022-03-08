Boston College uses 25-3 run to ease past Pitt in ACC opener

NEW YORK (AP) — James Karnik scored 13 points, DeMarr Langford added 12 points and 13th-seeded Boston College used a 25-3 run to beat No. 12 seed Pittsburgh 66-46 in the opening game of the ACC tournament. Boston College won its first conference tournament game since 2018 to advance to play ACC player of the year Alondes Williams and No. 5 seed Wake Forest in the second round on Wednesday. This one was over early in the second half as Pittsburg went without a field goal for 11-plus minutes as Boston College extended its lead to 46-25. Pittsburgh closed the season on a five-game losing streak — with 20-plus-point blowouts to Miami, Duke, Notre Dame and BC.