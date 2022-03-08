Chargers sign 3-year extension with WR Mike Williams

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams will remain a valuable part of the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense for the next three seasons. The wide receiver signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the franchise on Tuesday. The extension, including $40 million guaranteed, also came on what is deadline day for teams to place franchise tags on players. Williams was the Chargers’ top free agent they were hoping to retain. The seventh overall draft pick by the Chargers in 2017 is coming off a career season when he set personal highs in catches (76) and yards (1,146). He also had nine touchdowns and averaged 15.1 yards per catch.