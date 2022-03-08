Kiss, Bryant beat Wagner 70-43, win program’s 1st NEC title

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 34 points and a season-high five steals and top-seeded Bryant cruised to 70-43 win over Wagner for the first Northeast Conference tournament championship in program history. Bryant (22-9) clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since beginning the transition from Division II in 2008. Kiss scored 17 points in 11 1/2 minutes to make it 36-6 after he took a steal the other way for a two-hand dunk with 4:44 left in the first half. A fight among fans of both teams broke out in the stands and the game was paused — with 4:37 to play and the Bulldogs leading 68-32 — for nearly 30 minutes as order was restored. Raekwon Rogers led No. 2 seed Wagner (21-6) with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.