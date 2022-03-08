Shot Doc is out: Magee retires after 1,144 wins in Philly

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thomas Jefferson University coach Herb Magee has retired after a Hall of Fame career. Magee turns 81 in June. He went 1,144-450 in 54 seasons at the Philadelphia school. He led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament 31 times, winning records over his final 24 seasons, 38 20-win seasons and the 1970 Division II national championship. The Rams won 28 straight games that season and beat Tennessee State in the title game. Magee named friend and long-time assistant coach Jimmy Reilly as his hand-picked successor.