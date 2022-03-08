Sjerven, Lamb lead South Dakota women to Summit crown 56-45
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, Chloe Lamb added 17 points and South Dakota clamped down on South Dakota State to earn its fourth-straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 56-45 win in the Summit League title game. The top-seeded Jackrabbits, gunning for the 11th NCAA berth, never led in the second half and finished with their worst shooting game of the season (24.6%) and second-lowest scoring game, 34.7 points below their average. Second-seeded South Dakota, which won the last two Summit tournaments and earned an at-large bid in 2019, has beaten their rival five times in seven tournament championship matchups. The teams split in the regular season. Tylee Irwin led the Jackrabbits with 15 points.
