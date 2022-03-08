Stutzle, Norris score in Ottawa’s 4-1 win over Blues

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal, sparking the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Ottawa. The Blues are 0-3-1 in their last four games for their longest losing streak of season. Goalie Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots for Ottawa. David Perron scored for St. Louis.