Austrian skier Strolz builds big lead in World Cup slalom

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Austrian skier Johannes Strolz mastered a tricky slalom course to finish nearly a second ahead of the field in the first run of a World Cup night race. The Olympic silver medalist found the fastest way through the final gates coming off a pitch that caused problems to many of his rivals. Strolz finished 0.97 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath of Norway. Olympic champion Clément Noël of France came three-hundredths further back in third. Slalom World Cup leader Henrik Kristoffersen misjudged the tricky passage near the end of the course and nearly skied out. He only just qualified for the second run in 28th position.