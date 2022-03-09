Benzema scores hat trick, Madrid rallies to oust PSG from CL

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored a hat trick in less than 20 minutes in the second half as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé had opened the scoring in the first half to increase PSG’s aggregate lead after a 1-0 first-leg win in Paris. Benzema evened the match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the 61st after a blunder by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The French striker scored again in the 76th and 78th minutes to give Madrid a 3-2 aggregate win.