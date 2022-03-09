Booker has 23 points in return, Suns roll past Heat 111-90

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Devin Booker scored 23 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Phoenix Suns shook off a slow start to beat the Miami Heat 111-90 on Wednesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s conference leaders. Phoenix clinched a playoff berth. Booker returned from a four-game absence for virus-related issues and flirted with a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds. Phoenix improved the NBA’s best record to 53-13. Duncan Robinson scored 22 points for Eastern Conference-leading Miami. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 17 for the Heat, which played without Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) and lost key reserve Caleb Martin midway through the second quarter to a knee injury.