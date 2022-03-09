Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The Eagles rallied from a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in regulation before scoring the first six points in overtime and going on to win. Makai Ashton-Langford added 13 points, Jaeden Zachery 12 and Brevin Galloway 11 for the Eagles, who shot 50% and made 24 of 34 free throws. Jake LaRavia scored 21 points, Alondes Williams 17 and Dallas Walton 10 with Damari Monsanto adding 12 on four 3-pointers for the Demon Deacons.