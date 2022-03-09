Butler holds on for 89-82 win over Xavier in OT in Big East

NEW YORK — Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the first possession in overtime to give ninth-seeded Butler a lead it would not relinquish en route to an 89-82 win over eighth-seeded Xavier in the first round of the Big East Conference tourney. He followed with a 3-pointer for a 73-68 and after four free throws pulled the Musketeers within one, Lukosius hit a three point and went on to score 12 points in the overtime. Lukosius made a pair of free throws to even the score at 68 with 4 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime. Chuck Harris scored a season-high 29 points and Lukosius added 27 points for Butler Jack Nunge led Xavier with 26.