Cole, Harris lead Magic to 108-102 win over Pelicans

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 19 points, Gary Harris added 16 points in a reserve role, and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a pair of 3s and a 360-degree, right-handed dunk that helped Orlando stunt New Orleans’ comeback bid. Franz Wagner had 15 points for Orlando, which led nearly the entire game and by as many as 16. CJ McCollum scored 32 for the Pelicans, who were playing without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and have lost three straight. Jonas Valanciunas added 30 points and 15 rebounds.