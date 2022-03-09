Iditarod leader Seavey is first to leave ghost town of Ophir

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey is in the lead of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Seavey was the first musher to leave the checkpoint in the ghost town of Ophir, about a third of the way into this year’s race. He left at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday with 12 dogs in harness. Leaving Ophir just 18 minutes later was Brent Sass, the race’s 2012 Rookie of the Year. Sass is still looking for his first Iditarod title. There are frequent lead changes throughout the early part of the race as mushers jockey for position. Other mushers who have left Ophir include Ryan Redington, three-time champion Mitch Seavey and Hugh Neff.