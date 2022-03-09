Kent State’s Carry named Mid-American Player of Year

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kent State’s strong season in the Mid-American Conference has been rewarded with junior guard Sincere Carry being named the league’s top player and Rob Senderoff winning coach of the year honors. The Golden Flashes got a third award as forward Justyn Hamilton was named the best sixth man. Carry averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 blocks in 30 games for the Golden Flashes (21-9), who are the No. 1 seed in this week’s MAC tournament. Kent State rides a 12-game winning streak into the tournament.