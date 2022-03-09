Kings’ Sabonis suspended 1 game for making contact with ref

NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has been suspended one game without pay for what the NBA says what aggressively confronting and making contact with an official who called him for a technical foul. Sabonis was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks after receiving double technicals. The first was for unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul. He then approached and bumped the official, which led to the second technical and his ejection. Sabonis had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings in the 131-115 loss. Sabonis will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Kings play host to the Denver Nuggets.