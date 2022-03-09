Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt win Europa League last-16 1st legs

By The Associated Press

Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt have secured first-leg victories in the Europa League round of 16. Lucas Paquetá was set up by Moussa Dembele’s pass to clinch Lyon’s 1-0 win at Porto. In Spain, all the goals came in the opening 32 minutes as Frankfurt won 2-1 at Real Betis. Filip Kostić scored the opener for the German side in the 14th. It was canceled out by Nabil Fekir curling in a shot on the half-hour but Daichi Kamada slotted Frankfurt back in front two minutes later. The remaining last-16 first legs are Thursday.