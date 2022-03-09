Syracuse star Boeheim appears to hit opponent in ACC game

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim appeared to punch Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half of the Orange’s second-round game in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Boeheim, the team’s leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he appeared to swing his right hand into Wilkes’ midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end. Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after taking being struck about midway through the first half. Syracuse led 49-26 at halftime. The winner faces top-seeded Duke in Thursday’s quarterfinals.