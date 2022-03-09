Tarke propels Coppin State past Howard 59-57 in MEAC tourney

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nendah Tarke sank a go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds remaining and had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Coppin State to a 59-57 win over No. 2 seed Howard in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament. Tarke finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-22). Kyle Cardaci also scored 15. Steve Settle III had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Bison (16-13). Coppin State advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between Maryland-Eastern Shore and North Carolina Central.