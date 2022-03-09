Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to compete at the upcoming tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States. The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the U.S.” Djokovic has been able to play in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not gotten inoculated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.