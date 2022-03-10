Cole leads No. 20 UConn past Seton Hall to Big East semis

By DAN GELSTON

NEW YORK (AP) — R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin each scored 17 points to lead No. 20 Connecticut into the Big East Tournament semifinals with a 62-52 win over Seton Hall on Thursday night. Myles Cale led Seton Hall with 17 points. The sixth-seeded Pirates snapped a six-game winning streak. The Huskies next play No. 8 Villanova with a berth in the Big East Tournament championship game on the line. The teams split the season series, with each team winning at home.