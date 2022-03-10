New recruits give Newcastle win at Saints in rearranged game

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle has moved further away from relegation trouble with a 2-1 over Southampton thanks to goals from two January signings that joined the club after this rearranged match was supposed to be played. Chris Wood equalized in the first half and Bruno Guimaraes netted a second-half winner in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 but was postponed due to Newcastle being depleted by coronavirus cases and injuries. Eddie Howe’s side has now won six of seven games to move 10 points clear of the relegation zone in the first season under Saudi ownership.