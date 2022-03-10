New York Giants release punter Riley Dixon after 4 seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released punter Riley Dixon after four seasons. The Giants made the move late Thursday night in a decision that will clear roughly $2.8 million in salary cap space. Dixon had a 45.2-yard gross average and a 40.6-yard net average in four season, landing 101 kicks inside the 20-yard line. He had three punts blocked. Dixon owns the Giants’ two highest single-season net punting averages since that became an official statistic in 1976 with 42.0 yards in 2019 and 41.8 yards in 2018. He struggled this season, finishing with a 39.5-yard net average.