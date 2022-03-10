Sam Reinhart has 6th hat trick, Panthers beat Flyers 6-3

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his sixth career hat trick, Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to five games, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Thursday night. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad each had four assists for Florida. Anthony Duclair also scored and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida, which tied a season best by scoring three times on the power play. James van Riemsdyk, Cam Atkinson and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers.