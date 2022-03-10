Trial opens for ex-USC coach in college bribery scandal

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former water polo coach at the University of Southern California is on trial for his alleged role in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Jovan Vavic delivered their opening statements Thursday in Boston federal court. Prosecutors say the 60-year-old coach faked the athletic credentials of college applicants and designated them water polo recruits in exchange for $250,000 in bribes. Lawyers for Vavic argued their client didn’t accept bribes. The university said in a statement its admissions processes are “not on trial.” Vavic guided USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to 16 national titles.