Woods helps Grand Canyon oust Sam Houston in WAC tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Holland Woods had 24 points to guide Grand Canyon to a 71-66 victory over Sam Houston in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points for the fourth-seeded Antelopes (23-7), while Chance McMillian scored 12. Savion Flagg had 20 points to pace the fifth-seeded Bearkats (19-14). Grand Canyon advances to play top-seeded New Mexico State in the semifinals on Friday.