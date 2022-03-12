Arreaga’s goal sends Sounders past Galaxy 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Xavier Arreaga scored the deciding goal on a header in the 72nd minute, sending the Seattle Sounders past the LA Galaxy 3-2 in MLS action. Alex Roldan assisted on Arreaga’s game-winner to help the Sounders (1-2-0) pick up their first three points of the season. Javier Hernandez scored in the 6th minute to give the Galaxy (2-1-0) the lead. Jordan Morris pulled Seattle even with a goal 11 minutes later. The Sounders took a 2-1 lead into intermission when Fredy Montero scored in stoppage time. Douglas Costa had a free kick deflect into the net off Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei three minutes into the second half to knot the score at 2. Efrain Alvarez’s attempt to get LA even hit the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining.