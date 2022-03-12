Boxer Conlan reported OK after being knocked out of ring

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The Irish boxer who gestured at 2016 Rio Olympic judges with his middle fingers after losing a controversial decision is reported to be “conscious and stable” in a hospital after being knocked out of the ring in a WBA featherweight title fight. Michael Conlan was knocked out in the 12th round by English boxer Leigh Wood, who recovered from an early knockdown to retain his title after an often bruising fight at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. In the final round a right hand seemed to buckle Conlan before Wood unloaded with a further flurry to back up his opponent, who tumbled between the ropes and out of the ring.