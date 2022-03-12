Dürr leads World Cup slalom ahead of Vlhová, Shiffrin

ÅRE, Sweden (AP) — Lena Dürr was fastest in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom. The German skier led a tight group of six skiers that also included Petra Vlhová and Mikaela Shiffrin. The six were separated by less than four-tenths of a second ahead of the second run. Dürr had a mistake on the flat finish section that prevented her from taking a bigger lead. Olympic slalom champion Vlhová finished 0.08 seconds behind in second. Shiffrin placed fourth and had 0.25 second to make up on Dürr in the second run. Vlhová is chasing leader Shiffrin in the overall standings.