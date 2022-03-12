Gragson breaks through with Phoenix win in dominant showing

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Gragson shook off some frustrating finishes over the past few weeks to earn his first win of the season in a dominant performance in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Gragson passed Brandon Jones with 14 laps left and pulled away for the win. The 23-year-old finished third at Daytona and second at both Fontana and Las Vegas before finally breaking through for the victory. Jones had his best race of the season by finishing second. Josh Berry was third, Trevor Bayne was fourth and John Hunter Nemechek finished fifth.