Hart scores 44 as Trail Blazers top Wizards, end 6-game skid

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Josh Hart scored a career-high 44 points, helping the Portland Trail Blazers end a six-game skid with a 127-118 victory over the Washington Wizards. Hart also grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists in Portland’s first win since the All-Star break. Trendon Watford had 27 points and Drew Eubanks 20 to also set personal bests. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 26 points and Kyle Kuzma added 22 for the Wizards.