Island green at Sawgrass never more fearsome in a big wind

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The island green is the most infamous hole on the TPC Sawgrass. Add gusts approaching 40 mph and it can be a nightmare. There were 29 balls in the water in 6 1/2 hours of golf on Saturday. Brooks Koepka suffered as much as anyone. He made a double bogey in the first round and a triple bogey in the second round. He was part of the first group of the day that faced some of the toughest wind. Xander Schauffele says it’s the worst hole to play when the wind is blowing 35 mph and there’s nowhere to miss.