Jackson State women take SWAC title with 21st straight win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Miya Crump scored 22 points to lead six Jackson State players in double figures and the top-seeded Lady Tigers rolled to the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament title with a 101-80 win over third-seeded Alabama State for their nation-leading 21st straight win. Dayzsha Rogan added 17 points and Ameshya Williams-Holliday, the SWAC’s player of the year, had 14 points and nine rebounds as the Lady Tigers now head for the NCAA Tournament. Ayana Emmanuel scored 26 points to lead Alabama State.