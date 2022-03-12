Memphis moves into AAC tourney final with 70-63 win over SMU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lester Quinones hit a long contested go-ahead 3-pointer and Memphis held on to beat SMU 70-63 in an American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game. Quinones’ shot broke the last of six ties over a seven-minute span in the game matching teams still trying to ensure making the NCAA Tournament. Landers Nolley II and Alex Lomax both had 12 points for Memphis. The Tigers improved to 21-9 after winning their sixth in a row and 11th of 12. That includes two wins over top-seeded Houston, which is who Memphis plays in the AAC final on Sunday. Marcus Weathers had 16 points for SMU, which is 23-8.