Nanna Koerstz Madsen takes 1-shot lead at LPGA Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Nanna Koerstz Madsen has birdied her last two holes to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the LPGA Thailand. The 55th-ranked Dane’s error-free 6-under 66 gave her a 54-hole total of 21-under 195 in humid conditions after lightning and rain disrupted play for 90 minutes in the afternoon at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. Lin Xiyu (66) of China and Celine Boutier (67) of France trail by one stroke. Madsen is searching for her first LPGA title after two top five major finishes in 2021.