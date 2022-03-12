Rain gone, raging wind takes over at Players Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The longest first round in the history of The Players Championship is finally over. It took 54 hours and 16 minutes between the opening shot Thursday morning and the final shot early Saturday afternoon. The Players has been plagued by rain and saturated conditions. Now that the rain is gone, the real test begins. That wind that pushed away the clouds stuck around and gusts are up to 40 mph. There were a total of four balls in the water on the island-green 17th hole in the first two days. There were four balls in the water by the first four players Saturday.